Giants could steal shifty one-cut Georgia running back on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The New York Giants have expressed plenty of interest in the running back class in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They have had numerous top-30 visits with various running back prospects, indicating their interest in selecting one at some point in the event’s seven rounds. If they wait until Day 3 to snag a running back, Georgia’s Trevor Etienne could be an intriguing, high-upside prospect.

Could the Giants steal Georgia RB Trevor Etienne on Day 3?

Etienne is among the most explosive running backs in this year’s draft class. The 5-foot-9, 198-pounder ran a blazing-fast 4.42s 40-yard dash, which ranked sixth among all running backs at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The brother of powerful Jacksonville Jaguars star RB Travis Etienne, Trevor plays a different style of football that relies on elusiveness.

An elite athlete, Etienne pairs his speed and explosiveness with an ability to make one cut and slip through a hole. In 2024, his production wasn’t spectacular, totaling only 609 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. However, he was among the top performers at the 2025 Senior Bowl and could be an intriguing complementary back at the next level.

Etienne’s receiving ability also separates him from the pack of Day 3 running backs. According to Pro Football Focus, Etienne was third among SEC tailbacks since 2023 with 447 yards after the catch. He totaled 32 receptions for 194 receiving yards in 2024.

As far as late-round sleepers go, Etienne might have the athleticism to far exceed the expectations of his Day 3 draft stock. It’s rare to find special athletes like Etienne on Day 3, making him a value selection.

Etienne could pair with Tyrone Tracy to make a dynamic backfield

The Giants found a Day 3 running back gem just last offseason with Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Purdue product quickly burst onto the scene and established himself as Big Blue’s starting running back, despite having minimal collegiate production, like Etienne.

Many of the elite rushing attacks in the NFL feature two premier running backs. The Giants could strive to form an explosive duo by pairing one late-round steal in Tracy with another in Etienne. Both runners have home run-hitting ability, which could make them a dynamic threat for opposing defenses.