Giants could land major running back upgrade with ‘plus starter’ upside prospect

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been doing their homework on this year’s running back class, and with good reason. It’s one of the deeper groups in recent memory—loaded with tough runners, versatile pass-catchers, and a handful of players who could develop into legitimate starters in the NFL.

With multiple third-round picks to work with, the Giants don’t need to reach early. But if they want to land a potential workhorse who could complement or even outshine Tyrone Tracy, there’s one name that continues to rise up their board: Quinshon Judkins.

Why Quinshon Judkins Could Be the Guy

At 6’0″ and 219 pounds, Judkins fits the mold of a traditional between-the-tackles bruiser. The 21-year-old Ohio State standout racked up 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That alone would earn him a long look, but it’s the hidden details that tell the full story.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Judkins added 3.04 yards after contact per attempt—proof of his ability to churn through arm tackles and grind out tough yardage. While not known as a pass-catcher, he still contributed 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns, offering just enough versatility to stay on the field in third-down situations if needed.

At the NFL Combine, Judkins proved he’s not just a battering ram. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and posted a 1.51 10-yard split, ranking second among running backs in athleticism score. That kind of burst at his size is rare and points to a player with the tools to handle volume carries while still offering big-play upside — although he does lack that second gear speed to outrun speedy defensive backs.

A Perfect Pairing with Tyrone Tracy

While the Giants are intrigued by what Tracy can bring to the table as a pass-catching, space-creating option, he’s not built to handle 20 touches a game. Judkins is.

The two would form a thunder-and-lightning tandem—Judkins taking on early down responsibilities and red zone work, while Tracy carves out yardage in the open field and helps in the passing game. It’s a modern-day approach to a backfield that can stay balanced while preserving each player’s strengths.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Joe Mixon Comparison with Long-Term Value

Scouts have drawn comparisons between Judkins and veteran NFL running back Joe Mixon. Both players have similar builds, contact balance, and north-south running styles. Neither is elite in terms of lateral quickness, but both are capable of wearing down defenses and keeping the offense on schedule.

If the Giants were to target Judkins with one of their third-round picks—or even trade up a few spots to ensure they land him—they’d be making a low-cost, high-ceiling bet at a position they haven’t had stability at since Saquon Barkley’s prime.

And with Russell Wilson likely just a bridge, the Giants could benefit from a physical back who makes life easier for whoever’s under center. Judkins may not be the flashiest name on draft day, but he could be one of the smartest investments they make.