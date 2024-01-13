Giants could steal breakout Jets pass rusher this offseason

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be looking to make improvements to their roster in the offseason. After a disappointing 6-11 season, New York will aim to reclaim the magic they had two seasons ago and they will need to add reinforcements on defense to return to their winning ways.

Giants will be looking to upgrade position of need on defense

An area of concern for the Giants has been the edge rusher department. Outside of Kayvon Thibodeaux, who finished the 2023 season with 11.5 sacks, Giants’ OLBs combined for just 7.5 sacks in 2023.

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz recently proposed that the Giants should target New York Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff in free agency:

“The Giants will make a splash with a surprisingly big free agent contract for edge rusher Bryce Huff, currently of the crosstown Jets,” said Schatz.

Schatz also called Huff a “secret star” due to the fact that he has only started seven games in his career, yet boasts a career pass rush win rate of 23.5%.

Bryce Huff is coming off the best season of his career in 2023

Huff is coming off a breakout season with the Jets. After combining for just 7.5 sacks through his first three seasons, Huff broke out in a big way in 2023, accumulating 10.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits. Now a free agent after four seasons with the Jets, it’s possible that Big Blue swoops in to upgrade its defensive front by adding Huff.

Salary expert projects Huff to sign a lucrative contract this offseason

Pro Football Focus salary expert Brad Spielberger projects Huff to come at a hefty price. After making just roughly $6.5 million combined through his first four seasons, Huff is projected to reach a deal that could reach the territory of three years, $40 million, which would have the 25-year-old making over $13 million per year.

This upcoming offseason will certainly be a busy one for the Giants. Coming off of a disappointing season, New York now needs to right the ship and bring in the necessary upgrades to bring them back to playoff contention.