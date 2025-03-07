Giants could reunite with star tight end in free agency

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are looking for playmakers to upgrade their offense this offseason and one intriguing and familiar name just got added to the list of options. The Jacksonville Jaguars released star tight end Evan Engram on Thursday — a player Giants fans know well. Could the Giants look to bring him back in free agency?

Giants could target TE Evan Engram in free agency

Engram has spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after leaving the Giants in free agency in 2021. His tenure in Florida was a success. Engram totaled a career-high 766 receiving yards in his first season with Jacksonville, then bettered that in 2022 with a 114-reception, 963-yard, and four-touchdown campaign.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 2024 season did not go as planned for Engram and the Jaguars. Injuries plagued the entire roster, including Engram, who appeared in only nine games due to injuries. Releasing Engram saved the Jaguars $15.48 million in cap space.

Now that he is a free agent once again, could the Giants consider reuniting with Engram? They drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Engram was a solid, albeit inconsistent player for the Giants. During his time in New York, he always flashed the elite potential that he realized in Jacksonville, however, drops and injuries kept him from reaching that potential with the Giants.

Several years later and Engram has realized his potential and blossomed into one of the best tight ends in the NFL when he’s healthy. Although the Giants have a promising rookie tight end in Theo Johnson, if the price is right, adding a dynamic playmaker like Engram to the lineup should be explored. He can align at tight end and slot receiver and allow Big Blue to run more two-tight end personnel packages — which head coach and offensive playcaller Brian Daboll loves.

Would Engram be interested in a reunion with New York?

Even if the Giants would like to bring back Engram, the likelihood of him wanting to return to New York seems slim. Giants fans were not too kind to Engram during his time with the team as a few crucial drops cost the team some big games. That fan anger clearly took a toll on Engram at some point and held him back from developing.

Considering the harsh treatment he received from fans, it’s rather unlikely that Engram would want to return to the Big Apple. Then again, money talks, so perhaps if the Giants are interested and make Engram a strong offer he could rejoin Big Blue.