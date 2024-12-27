Giants could reunite with familiar face to fix the offensive line’s key weakness

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After some early season optimism from the New York Giants’ offensive line, things fell apart once again as injuries and a lack of depth took their toll. This offseason, the Giants will need to target talent at right guard to upgrade the position and stabilize the unit as a whole. One familiar face could be that upgrade in the free agency.

The Giants need a long-term solution at right guard

This season, the Giants’ offensive line has continued to struggle. The interior of the line has been a weakness for several years and has continued to be one this season despite the front office’s best efforts to add talent to the unit. Greg Van Roten has been the Giants’ starting right guard this season. The journeyman has played well, but is 34 years old.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Van Roten has been solid this season, however, he is not a viable long-term option as the team’s starter. If the Giants want to bring back Van Roten in 2025, it would likely be as a depth piece or bridge starter. Meanwhile, they need to search for a legitimate, full-time starter on the opening market.

Could a reunion with Will Hernandez fix the Giants’ offensive line?

Veteran right guard Will Hernandez will be a free agent this offseason and could be an intriguing target for the Giants to sign. The seven-year NFL veteran was drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and made 56 starts for the franchise before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After leaving the Big Apple, Hernandez went on to establish himself as a quality starting right guard in Arizona. He made 35 starts across three seasons with the Cardinals before a knee injury prematurely ended his 2024 campaign after five starts.

Hernandez has earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 65.4 overall or higher in each of his three seasons with Arizona. Across 1,109 snaps at right guard in 2023, Hernandez surrendered only 29 pressures and four sacks. The 29-year-old was continuing his high-level play this season prior to his injury with eight pressures and zero sacks allowed on 280 snaps.

Coming off a significant knee injury, Hernandez could potentially be had for a low price this offseason. The Giants need to upgrade at right guard, so reuniting with Hernandez on a short-term, low-cost deal could be a smart way to stabilize the position if he is healthy and ready to compete.