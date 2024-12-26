Giants’ head coach ‘walking dead’ with job in question amidst 10-game losing streak

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wholesale changes seem to be on the horizon for the New York Giants. Amidst their historic 10-game losing streak, jobs are being called into question for the Giants’ top decision-makers, with head coach Brian Daboll’s seat becoming scorching hot.

Brian Daboll is reportedly coaching on thin ice

According to ESPN insider Jordan Raanan, Daboll’s firing looks like a foregone conclusion:

“He looks like he is walking dead at this point,” Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast (h/t Big Blue United on X).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The G-Men currently own the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft as they sit at the bottom of the NFL with a 2-12 record. Their 10-game losing streak is the longest in franchise history. Daboll has failed to turn his team around after a disappointing 6-11 finish last season. With the 2024-25 season having spiraled out of control, it looks like the Giants are leaning toward bringing a new coach in to lead the team next season.

The Giants could fire Daboll but keep the general manager

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Daboll might be “walking dead,” Raanan didn’t seem to indicate the same was true of general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants’ top front office executive is widely believed to be safe from any firings as co-owner and team president John Mara seems set on letting his GM see through his rebuilding plans.

The Giants’ roster is in disarray, dealing with injuries, and in dire need of a new quarterback. Whether or not Daboll will get the chance to coach that next quarterback remains to be seen, although, it seems unlikely. Schoen could still have a chance to draft that next quarterback, though. He will then be tasked with building a worthwhile roster around that young signal-caller, hopefully rebuilding the roster toward a brighter future.