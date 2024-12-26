Could Giants hire a former Super Bowl champion head coach to replace Brian Daboll?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have some decisions to make as the 2024-25 season draws to a close. Currently on a 10-game losing streak, the Giants have to decide on the future of their top brass with head coach Brian Daboll sitting on the hot seat.

The Giants could fire Brian Daboll

Daboll could be fired by season’s end despite winning the AP Coach of the Year award just two years ago. He led New York to its first playoff appearance since 2016 in 2022, winning himself some end-of-season hardware and instilling a newfound hope for the future into the hearts of Giants fans. Since then, however, it’s all gone downhill.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The G-Men followed up their playoff-clinching season with a disappointing 6-11 record in the 2023-24 season. Things have gotten even worse in 2024-25 with the team’s current 10-game losing streak being the longest in franchise history. Daboll could be fired as a result of this steep and rapid decline as the Giants search for a more experienced head coach to take the reigns next season.

Pete Carroll has expressed interest in returning to the sidelines

When looking for head coach candidates with experience, few possess more than former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. After an incredible 13-year run (2010-2023) as the head coach of the Seahawks, Carroll left the sidelines in 2024 and stepped into an advisory role with the Seattle franchise. One year later, however, it is being reported that Carroll wants to get back on the sidelines.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carroll has expressed interest in the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job and would like to return to the sideline next season. While he might be interested in the Windy City, the Big Apple could also be an enticing landing spot if the Giants’ head coaching job becomes available.

Could the Giants hire Carroll to replace Daboll?

Carroll would immediately step in and fix a number of problems within the Giants’ organization. He possesses the ability to fix the team’s shaky culture overnight with his program-building mentality that stems from his early career success at the collegiate level. Carroll is one of only four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and the Super Bowl.

The Giants’ culture has been a mess for the better part of the last decade with only a couple of moments of optimism sprinkled into the mix. That inconsistency could be due in large part to the lack of experience possessed by the Giants’ recent string of head coaches. Carroll has experience at the top of the league and is widely considered to be one of the best head coaches in pro football history.

In 13 years as the Seahawks’ head coach, Carroll earned a 170–120–1 (.586) record in the regular season and an 11–11 (.500) record in the postseason. The Seahawks made it to the playoffs in 10 of Carroll’s 13 seasons as head coach, won one Super Bowl (Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos in 2013-14), and lost another (Super Bowl XLIX in 2014-15).

Age would be a factor with Carroll

Whether or not Caroll would be interested in coaching the Giants remains unknown. But it is also worth considering the fact that the Giants might not be interested in hiring Caroll despite all of his success and experience.

Credit: Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Carroll will be 74 years old at the start of the next NFL regular season, which would make him the oldest head coach in the NFL by a wide margin (Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid would be next at 66 years old). Carroll would be the oldest head coach to take the sidelines in NFL history if he returns to coaching in 2025.

Considering where the Giants are at as a rebuilding team with a long distance between them and a winning roster, hiring the oldest head coach in league history might not make a lot of sense. It wouldn’t be a move to be made with longevity and a rebuild in mind. However, Carroll could spark a quick turnaround and make an immediate impact on the Giants’ culture if he were to be hired. He will be a top candidate to consider, although, Carroll seems unlikely to be the next man on the sidelines for the Giants.