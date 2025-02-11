Giants could reunite veteran quarterback-superstar wide receiver duo via trades this offseason

Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to revamp their offense this offseason. The first order of business will be upgrading the quarterback position. While the Giants could target a coveted rookie quarterback, there is a growing sentiment from current and former players alike that New York should first bring in a veteran to bring stability to the position before turning things over to a youngster.

On top of adding a quarterback, the Giants need more playmakers in the lineup to combine with superstar wideout Malik Nabers. There could be an avenue for the G-Men to accomplish both goals via the trade market this offseason.

The Giants were linked to Derek Carr this offseason

Giants general manager Joe Schoen stated at the end of the 2024 regular season that he would “look at any avenue” to find a quarterback this offseason, including the trade market. One veteran starting quarterback who could be on the trade block is Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan linked Big Blue to Carr earlier this offseason, stating that a trade for the Saints’ quarterback was a possibility:

“The trade avenue could also be an option,” Raanan explained. “The future of Derek Carr in New Orleans is one that could come into question. Nothing should be ruled out.”

The Saints are projected to be about $52 million over the salary cap this offseason. They will need to part ways with some of their best players on high-priced contracts to free cap space and Carr could be one of those cap casualties. The Giants, meanwhile, have over $43 million in salary cap space and could realistically inherit Carr and his contract.

Carr might not necessarily be the Giants’ long-term solution at quarterback but he is still a serviceable starter at this point in his career. The 33-year-old threw for 2,145 yards and a 15-5 TD-INT ratio in 10 games in 2024. That stat line is an immense upgrade over the 15 total passing touchdowns combined between the Giants’ four starting quarterbacks across 17 games last season. Carr could start for the Giants with a rookie quarterback behind him in development.

Davante Adams could be on the trade block

Adding Carr would be step one. Next, the Giants need to get another playmaker. Reports indicate that they are interested in adding a “significant weapon” via trade or free agency this offseason. One weapon who could be on the move is veteran New York Jets WR Davante Adams.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Aaron Rodgers era coming to an end for Gang Green, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Adams will “likely” move on from the Jets as well. The Giants could consider targeting the veteran playmaker via a low-cost trade.

The 32-year-old Adams is still an effective playmaker, totaling 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games across two teams (the Raiders and the Jets) this past season. He is only two seasons removed from a 2022 campaign that saw him lead the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions and earn his third-straight first-team All-Pro selection.

The Giants want to bring in another elite playmaker to pair with Nabers and supercharge their offense. Trading for Adams might be the perfect low-risk, high-reward move. They would need to give Adams a contract extension upon acquiring him, though, as his 2025 $38.3M cap number is untenable. That could be accomplished, though, as the Giants have plenty of future cap space available. Trading for both Carr and Adams could be feasible.

Carr and Adams may want to reunite

Carr and Adams are long-time friends. They both competed together as members of the Las Vegas Raiders during Adams’s All-Pro 2022 campaign. Prior to that, their friendship began in the collegiate ranks. Adams was Carr’s top receiving target during the pairing’s shared time at Fresno State. Both Carr and Adams have expressed a desire to reunite at some point before their NFL careers come to a close.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Early in the 2024 season, Carr was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Adams in New Orleans, saying it is something he would absolutely welcome:

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that,” Carr said per ESPN. “I don’t know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that … I think everyone would love to play with Tay. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers.”

Adams discussed the topic as well during the 2024 offseason, expressing his frustration with the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office for trading Carr away so soon after their reunion. The Raiders traded for Adams in 2022 to reunite the QB-WR duo. They then, however, traded Carr away following the 2023 season, which upset Adams:

“I mean, I came here to play with Derek. I can’t say I would have been here if he wasn’t here,” Adams said on the Rich Eisen Show (h/t A to Z Sports). “That kind of put the stamp on everything for me. It was a series of things that led to why I ended up being here and playing with my quarterback, who I had a lot of success with in college. That factored in heavily for me, so it definitely took a toll on me when he left, but one part about this game that you and I both know is people come in and out every day.”

Carr and Adams have both expressed their desire to compete together once again. With both players respectively on the trade block this offseason, there is still a chance for them to reunite and play together again in 2025. That scenario could potentially unfold in New York with the Giants in the markets for both a quarterback and a playmaker.

The Giants have the cap space and draft capital to afford both Carr and Adams. Neither player would be long-term solutions for New York, being that they are both in their thirties. However, both Carr and Adams would be immediate upgrades for the Giants in 2025 while leaving the front office room to continue adding young talent to both positions.

If Carr and Adams could be had at relatively inexpensive costs, the Giants should heavily consider reuniting the Pro Bowl quarterback and All-Pro wide receiver pairing.