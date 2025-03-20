Giants could place National Champion RB on draft radar

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants could benefit from drafting a running back like Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson.

Giants could add another playmaker to their offense with RB TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson has seen his draft stock rise to first and second-round projections as the 2025 NFL Draft nears. The 22-year-old is lauded for his explosiveness. In 2024, Henderson amassed 1,016 rushing yards. He led the Big Ten with an astounding 7.1 yards per carry. His ability to make big plays could amplify the Giants’ offense.

However, if Henderson does fall down the board, he could be an enticing target for the Giants on Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sometimes running backs fall in the draft due to positional value, which could make Henderson a target later than expected. If Big Blue is taking the “best player available” strategy, rather than drafting for need then Henderson could be an option for them if he slides down the draft board.

Giants could benefit from taking Henderson in 2nd round

New York owns the No. 3 pick in the first round of the upcoming draft. While they are a near-lock to take a top quarterback prospect, the later rounds offer options. Should Henderson be available later on, he could be a worthy addition to the Giants’ backfield. The Virginia native would vie for carries behind second-year RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

New York finished with the 10th-fewest rushing yards (1,783) in 2024. Backup running back Devin Singletary went for 437 rush yards behind Tracy Jr.’s 839. Thus, if the Giants are confident that Henderson can give them quality play above that which the veteran Singletary can, he’d be a player to watch as the draft progresses.