Giants might have a genuis draft plan up their sleeve

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

When it comes to the NFL draft, preparation isn’t just key—it’s survival. For the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are taking no chances. They’re setting themselves up so that when draft night rolls around, they won’t be backed into a corner.

And it all starts with securing the right quarterback.

The Stafford Plan Revisited

The Giants’ interest in trading for Matthew Stafford wasn’t just about getting a veteran presence under center. It was about flexibility. Stafford’s arrival would’ve been by design to buy the Giants time and give them the freedom to go after the best player available—regardless of position—in the 2025 draft.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, despite Stafford reupping with the Rams, the plan hasn’t changed. This offseason, the Giants are patiently waiting on Aaron Rodgers to decide his next move. Rodgers, even at his age, remains the top free-agent quarterback on the market. Last season, despite playing in an offense that felt about as comfortable as a fish on dry land, Rodgers still managed nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Under Brian Daboll—known for his quarterback-friendly schemes—Rodgers could experience a revival of sorts. Rodgers gives the Giants immediate stability, allowing them to choose talent over desperation in the draft.

Avoiding the Shedeur Sanders Conundrum

There’s a reason the Giants are hesitant about tying their future to Shedeur Sanders at third overall. Sanders might become a great quarterback someday, but opinions on him around the league vary wildly—he’s either the real deal or incredibly overrated, depending on who you ask.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants can’t afford to gamble at quarterback if better, safer options are on the table. They’d rather let another team roll the dice on Sanders, while they take a sure thing at another position of need. This approach keeps their roster stocked with talent, allowing them to compete immediately while grooming a future quarterback behind a proven veteran.

Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter: The BPA Dilemma

The best player available strategy isn’t new, but the Giants’ options this year could transform the team overnight. If they choose to skip drafting a quarterback at three, they’re looking at two generational talents: Travis Hunter from Colorado or Abdul Carter from Penn State.

Hunter is a unicorn—a player capable of becoming a top receiver or a lockdown corner in the NFL. His after-the-catch talent is jaw-dropping, racking up 475 yards after receptions last year alone. With improved route running over time, he could become a star receiver. Imagine him and Malik Nabers side by side, turning the Giants’ offense into one of the league’s most feared units.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On defense, Hunter offers elite potential at cornerback. His instincts and physicality translate immediately to NFL-level success, making him a rare asset.

Then there’s Abdul Carter, an electrifying pass rusher with an explosive first step and sky-high potential. Carter would immediately elevate the Giants’ defensive line, bringing intensity reminiscent of the dominant Giants pass rushers of old. Pairing him with their current defensive core could solidify a pass rush feared around the league for years.

Flexibility Is the Key to the Giants’ Future

The Giants’ approach here is calculated. Securing a reliable quarterback in free agency removes the urgency to select a polarizing prospect in the draft. This opens the door for them to choose Hunter or Carter without hesitation, reinforcing their roster and positioning the franchise for sustained success.

Having a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Rodgers also gives a rookie quarterback (should they draft one later) the chance to develop slowly and methodically, without being rushed onto the field. In the meantime, adding a player like Hunter makes the Giants a more attractive destination for future quarterbacks, and gives Daboll’s offense an unstoppable one-two punch alongside Nabers.

By carefully planning their moves and patiently waiting on Rodgers, the Giants have set themselves up beautifully. Now, when draft day comes, they’re free to make a decision that builds toward long-term excellence rather than short-term desperation.