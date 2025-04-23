Giants could land star-studded pass rusher and top quarterback target in first round

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may be sitting on one of the boldest draft scenarios in recent memory — a chance to walk away from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with both an elite pass rusher and their potential quarterback of the future.

It sounds like a dream. But according to Yahoo NFL insider Charles Robinson, it’s not just possible — it’s becoming likely.

The Carter-Sanders Combo Becomes a Real Possibility

At this point, Penn State’s Abdul Carter is the consensus best defensive player on the board not named Travis Hunter. He’s a game-wrecker off the edge who tallied 66 pressures, 13 sacks, and 39 tackles across just 350 pass rush snaps last season. That level of efficiency is hard to ignore, especially with his burst and strength combination that gives offensive tackles fits.

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants already have Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, and adding Carter to that group would create a terrifying trio capable of turning any game upside down.

So if Carter is the best player available at No. 3 — and if Shedeur Sanders’ stock continues to slide — why not take both?

The Shedeur Situation

It’s no secret that the Giants have done more research on Sanders than any team in football. They’ve been in the building for most of his games, hosted multiple private workouts, and dissected every throw, every press conference, every tick of body language.

But that kind of deep dive can also create division. Reports suggest the Giants organization is split on Sanders. Some decision-makers see a poised, accurate quarterback who threw for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions last season, while completing 73.4% of his passes.

Others worry about his limited athleticism, lack of top-tier arm strength, and his tendency to hold onto the ball too long — issues that led to 41 sacks in 2024. His mechanics are clean, his accuracy is elite, but the physical upside isn’t as high as other top-tier prospects. And that might be just enough to push him down the board.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Daboll reportedly has his eye on Jaxson Dart instead, though nobody knows for sure where the power lies in the Giants’ war room. Either way, taking Sanders at No. 3 feels unlikely if there’s internal hesitation.

A Plan Worth Betting On

Here’s the scenario: take Carter at third overall, reinforcing the defensive line and creating one of the best front sevens in the league. Then, use some mid-round capital — maybe a 2nd and a 3/4th — to trade back into the late first and scoop Sanders if he starts to slip.

That gives the Giants an instant-impact defender and a developmental quarterback, all in one night. It also gives them options. If Sanders pans out, Daboll and GM Joe Schoen look like geniuses. If not, they didn’t pass on elite talent to chase him.

Either way, it’s a bold vision — and the kind of creative, aggressive thinking the Giants need if they want to get back to relevance in 2025.