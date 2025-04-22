Giants reportedly targeting high-upside quarterback in 2nd round

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are walking into the 2025 NFL Draft with one guarantee: they’re going to draft a quarterback. The only question is when.

While the team owns the third overall pick, where players like Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter remain on the board, it’s becoming more plausible the Giants could address their QB need in the second round — especially if a name like Jaxson Dart is still sitting there.

A Second-Round Stash With Starting Potential

According to NFL analyst Rich Eisen, the Giants may have their eyes on Dart early in Round 2.

“I’m hearing the Giants really like Jaxson Dart and could take him at the top of Round 2, which is a reason why Dart is not going to be in Green Bay,” Eisen revealed on Tuesday.

That’s a notable endorsement for a quarterback who has the tools but may need time to marinate. And that’s exactly what the Giants can offer him with Russell Wilson expected to start in 2025.

Dart, 21, is coming off a strong season at Ole Miss, where he completed 69.2% of his passes, throwing for 4,276 yards with 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He’s accurate, decisive, and has enough juice in his legs to escape the pocket and make plays off-script.

Built to Sit, Built to Succeed

The Giants’ ideal scenario might look like this: take Abdul Carter third overall, plug him in immediately as a high-impact pass rusher, and circle back in Round 2 to land Dart as their long-term quarterback project.

It’s not about rushing Dart onto the field. It’s about creating the right situation — with Brian Daboll and Russell Wilson both in place to help mold him. Dart’s got a quick release, solid velocity on intermediate throws, and his deep ball touch stands out. His playmaking outside of structure gives him a unique edge.

What he needs is polish.

He played in an offense that was quarterback-friendly and receiver-heavy, so translating that success to a pro-style system will take time. Reading defenses, pre-snap responsibilities, and timing-based throws will all require some NFL seasoning.

The Giants’ Window and Dart’s Timeline Could Align

If the Giants aren’t sold on the top quarterback options at No. 3, they don’t have to force it. Dart gives them flexibility — the chance to take the best player available in Round 1 while still grabbing a quarterback they believe in later on.

A full season behind Wilson might be exactly what Dart needs to close the gap between his current game and a reliable NFL starter.

And for a Giants team trying to rebuild trust from fans and get back to winning football, Dart might be the long-term answer — just not the rushed one.