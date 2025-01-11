Giants could form deadly defensive line duo with this 1st-round draft pick

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are picking near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the third-overall pick in the draft, many expect the Giants to target a new franchise quarterback in the first round. However, with quarterbacks expected to go off the board in the first two selections, the Giants might need to pivot and take the best non-quarterback available.

If taking the best player available, there will be several prospects in consideration — one of which could help the Giants form the best defensive line in the NFL.

Could the Giants draft Michigan DT Mason Graham?

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is among the top prospects in the upcoming draft class. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound interior stuffer has been a stalworth in the Wolverines’ defense for the last three years. An All-American in 2024, Graham put a bow on his tremendous collegiate career with a career-high 3.5 sacks in his final season to pair with 45 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss.

Credit: Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Graham is the No. 4 prospect on Pro Football Focus’s Big Board. He earned a 90.9 overall PFF grade this season, ranking second among 894 interior defenders in the nation.

“Graham is a force in the run game and has shown flashes of explosiveness as a pass-rusher,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote.

The Draft Network has Graham graded as a “Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber” prospect:

“Mason Graham is a high-skilled, three-down, disruptive defensive tackle prospect who will create consistent backfield penetration and pressure to wreck the opposing offense’s game plans,” The Draft Network described Graham.

Drafting Graham would fill a huge need for the Giants

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Graham is a stout run defender with plenty of potential to grow as a pass rusher. Adding him to the Giants’ defensive line could give them one of the best units in the NFL. Currently, All-Pro Dexter Lawrence mans the nose tackle position. However, the Giants’ starting interior spot next to Lawrence has been a major weakness. Adding Graham to the unit and playing him alongside Lawrence would give the G-Men a deadly duo on the interior, combined with their deadly pass-rushing duo on the edge in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

The Giants might be able to trade down and draft Graham

A strong argument could be made for selecting Graham with the third-overall pick in the draft, or in a potential trade-down scenario. If the Giants don’t like the quarterbacks available when they are on the clock, but they could opt to trade down and gain some additional draft capital. Moving down a few spots could add a few mid-round picks to the Giants’ arsenal while still keeping them in range to draft Graham. Adding Graham and some additional draft capital might be an intriguing way to upgrade the Giants’ roster in more than one respect.