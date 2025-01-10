Giants could draft elite pass-rusher if they miss out on a quarterback in 2025 draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Picking third overall in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants need to prepare for the possibility of missing out on one of the class’s top quarterback prospects. Finding their next franchise quarterback is priority No. 1 for the G-Men entering this offseason. However, if the draft’s top quarterbacks fly off the board in the first two picks, the Giants might need to pivot in a different direction, taking the best player available and adding a premier talent elsewhere.

Giants could draft an elite pass rusher with the No. 3 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Taking the “best player available” strategy could be enticing for New York in April. Among the best players in this year’s draft class is Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter. The 21-year-old wrapped up a spectacular 2024 season with another strong performance in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night, despite his team’s loss in the semifinal game.

Carter finished the 2024 season with a Big Ten-leading 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24 tackles for loss across 16 games. He earned an elite 91.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade on the campaign behind 65 pressures and 42 hurries. Carter was the most disruptive pass-rusher in college football this season and looks like he will be a sure-fire top-five pick in this year’s draft.

“Edge rusher Abdul Carter could be considered the most talented player in the class at a premium position,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema recently wrote while making the case for Carter to go No. 1 overall.

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler gave Carter a “Day 1 — Rare, All-Pro” draft grade in his scouting profile:

“Abdul Carter’s instincts and playmaking ability in multiple facets set the stage for a potential All-Pro, game-changing type of defender at the next level.”

The talent evaluators are all in agreement: Carter is a special prospect. If the Giants would rather stack talent at premium positions than force a quarterback in a weak class at the position, Carter will be among the top choices for them to consider with the third-overall pick.

Carter shares similarities to an NFL All-Pro pass rusher

Carter has taken an interesting path in his career reminiscent of another former Penn State product — Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons. Like Parsons, Carter made the switch from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher entering his final collegiate season. This is a move that paid dividends for Parsons as he transformed into a premier pass-rusher upon making the switch to the edge; the same has seemingly happened for Carter.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If Carter’s ceiling is even relatively close to that of Parsons then he should undoubtedly be in consideration with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Premier pass-rushers don’t come by too often — especially ones with the versatility of Carter. Drafting Carter would give the G-Men one of the best defensive lines in the NFL on paper, combining him with Pro Bowl talents such as EDGE Brian Burns, DT Dexter Lawrence, and rising star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

An NFL team can never have enough good pass rushers. Adding Carter to the mix would be a lethal injection for the Giants. Landing the top pass-rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft class is a solid consolation prize for missing out on a top quarterback prospect. If this is the route that the Giants go in April, expect to see some major sack parties from New York’s defense come September.