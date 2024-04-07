Giants could be targeting LSU star quarterback in 1st round of 2024 NFL Draft

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Giants have an opportunity to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft, they shouldn’t hesitate to make an aggressive move. With Daniel Jones’s injury history in mind and needing to reset the cap under the comfort of a rookie contract at the most important position, the connection is easy to make.

The question is, which quarterback will be available for the Giants to acquire, and will they be willing to give up enough draft capital to make a move? The stocks of each individual passer have fluctuated significantly over the past few months, with J.J. McCarthy working his way into the top 10 and even Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington, seeing his value skyrocket ever since his Pro Day.

Recently, Jordan Raanan of ESPN suggested that the Giants think highly of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels could end up going number two overall to the Washington Commanders, but if he falls, the Giants are a prime team to watch as a potential move-up candidate.

“When it comes to this year’s quarterbacks, Daniels is a name to keep an eye on, if he’s not among the top two picks with Williams. He is a player who is well-regarded within the organization and that multiple sources with connections to Schoen and Daboll believe would be an ideal fit in their offense.”

The Giants Would Be Getting a Certified Baller

Last season, Daniels finished with 3,811 yards, 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also added 1,250 yards on the ground, including 10 touchdowns and three fumbles.

Diving into his passing metrics a bit deeper, he enjoyed a 71.1% completion rate and 1.6% turnover-worthy play percentage last season. His adjusted completion rate sat at 79.6%, with only 21 sacks. Of course, Daniels had a solid offensive line and some of the best offensive playmakers in college football, which included Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

It is no surprise that Daniels had an electric season, winning the Heisman trophy. However, there are a few red flags as he prepares for the transition to the NFL. He will be a 24-year-old rookie, and his slim frame will lead to an increased injury probability.

Nonetheless, if he can protect his body a bit more efficiently and throw the ball on the run with his mobility, he can extend his shelf life and maintain a positive bill of health.

Head coach Brian Daboll is trying to build an offense that relies on explosive plays, and Daniels is known for that quality. He enjoyed five games last season with four or more touchdown passes, not to mention five games with over 100 rushing yards.

That type of electricity would motivate the entire team and keep the Giants in games when the going gets tough in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, a quarterback is only as good as their clutch moments and ability to win when the lights are the brightest.

Daniels doesn’t shy away from the moment, and he’s an extremely hard worker with a solid character, traits the Giants would love to have in the quarterback room. That’s not to say Jones doesn’t have those qualities, but any new quarterback they bring in needs to have a set of intangible tools to build on.