Giants could be in danger of losing OC Mike Kafka this offseason

The New York Giants are anticipating a major organizational shift from now until the start of the 2024 NFL season, but one move they may want to prevent is gaining legs. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is getting looks from other franchises, opening the door for him to pack his bags and change locales.

Giants: Mike Kafka Could Become Seahawks’ Next HC

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted this regarding Kafka’s latest movements in the open market:

Seahawks requested a head coaching interview with Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

Kafka has worked his way up the coaching ranks in the NFL since 2017, but has yet to reach the proverbial mountaintop as a head coach of a franchise.

For him to make that a reality, his last two years as the Giants’ offensive coordinator will have to do his bidding. Unfortunately, it’s been a seesaw, as the Giants excelled, completing 66.5 percent of their passes in 2022 but allowed 85 sacks and generated the fourth-fewest total yards of offense at 4,760 yards in 2023.

Kafka in Consideration to Revamp a Seahawks Team on the Brink of Playoff Contention

The Seahawks finished 9-8 on the year and scored 25 or more points only five times in the regular season. Kafka has earned money with the Giants and, given the right offer, could walk in pursuit of turning the Seahawks’ tide next season.

The Giants have already been active in finding former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s replacement and could face the possibility of doubling down on their coaching search in the near future.