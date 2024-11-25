Giants could be heading into a blood-bath on Thanksgiving 

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are at rock bottom. In the span of one week, they released their starting quarterback in Daniel Jones, and got blasted on their home field by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-7.

Giants’ Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on the hot seat

They have now lost six consecutive games with no clear end in sight. It will be a short turnaround for New York, as they have a Thanksgiving matchup against the division rival Dallas Cowboys to look forward to. Undoubtedly, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s jobs do not appear to be safe.

If the team looks as flat-footed as they did on Sunday, then that could end up being the last we see of Daboll and Schoen, who were both hired before the 2022 season but have regressed significantly after making a shocking playoff run in their first season.

Malik Nabers voiced displeasure with the coaching staff following loss to Buccaneers

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the best example of the relationship Daboll has with his players is wide receiver Malik Nabers’s comments following the loss to the Buccaneers. The rookie receiver was clearly agitated by another ugly loss and called out the coaching staff for the decision to release Jones:

“It ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback,” Nabers said (h/t The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll).

Nabers was also upset about a lack of targets. He finished with nine targets and six receptions but didn’t record his first target until the start of the third quarter, which the rookie was not very pleased with:

“”I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0,” Nabers said (h/t SNY). What do you want me to do?” He then followed that up with “talk to [Brian Daboll] about that” when asked why he wasn’t targeted in the first half.

The Giants continue to head in the wrong direction

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Tommy DeVito, who started at quarterback for the Giants on Sunday, could not provide the spark that they were looking for. He finished the game with 21 completions on 31 attempts for 189 yards and no touchdowns. DeVito was also sacked four times as the Giants had virtually no offensive presence against a Buccaneers team that came in having lost four straight games.

Additionally, New York continues to trend backward in terms of on-field production. They average the fewest points per game in the NFL at 14.8 with Daboll taking over the play-calling duties this season. While there have been effort issues coming about from the players, the coaching staff is clearly not in tune with them.

It is clear that decisions made by the higher-ups in the Giants organization have been unpopular with the players, and that those decisions have led to a disconnect between the coaching staff and the players. At this point, Daboll and Schoen may not survive the team’s free fall into a seemingly bottomless pit.

Thursday against the Cowboys could be their final saving grace, and it will be out there for the entire world to see in prime time. The game kicks off at 4:30 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.