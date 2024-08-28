Giants could add crucial offensive line depth on waiver wire

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are expected to be one of the most active teams on the waiver wire on Wednesday afternoon as they construct their roster for the start of the regular season. Among the positions they could be targeting is the interior of the offensive line. The Giants could add some crucial depth to their offensive line through the waiver wire.

The Giants could add center depth with Will Clapp on waivers

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills released veteran center Will Clapp on Tuesday despite signing him to a one-year contract earlier this offseason. Clapp is a six-year NFL veteran who has starting experience and is now heading to the waiver wire.

The Giants are comfortable with who they have starting at center entering this season as second-year pro John Michael Schmitz is expected to take a big step forward. However, he is currently the only center on the roster. The Giants have other interior offensive linemen who can play center, but are listed as guards, such as Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie.

Claiming Clapp would give the G-Men a true backup center behind Schmitz. Considering Schmitz’s bad injury luck over the past two seasons, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for New York to invest in a true backup center — especially one with experience as a starter. Schmitz missed four games in 2023 due to injury and was banged up again this summer, missing significant time during training camp and being removed from the team’s final preseason game.

Clapp has appeared in 65 career games and made 21 starts in his six-year NFL career. He was a seventh-round draft pick for the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and spent four seasons in NOLA before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. He made 14 starts for the Chargers across the last two seasons.

In 2023, Clapp started 11 games for The Bolts, surrendering 24 pressures and one sack across 437 pass-blocking snaps en route to a 56.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade. Clapp is not a player the Giants would claim with the hopes of him turning in high-quality snaps as a starter, but his experience and availability could make him a valuable depth piece.