Giants expected to be ‘one of the most active teams’ on waiver wire following roster cuts

The New York Giants finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, releasing over 20 players as they trimmed down their squad. The roster is fluid, however, and even though certain players made the cut on Tuesday, they could find themselves being pushed out the door on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday at noon ET, teams can place waiver claims for non-vested veterans who were cut the day prior. After waiver claims are processed, teams will need to reshape their roster once again, making corresponding moves to open up space on the 53-man roster for their incoming waiver claims.

The Giants are expected to be active on the waiver wire

The Giants are expected to be “one of the most active teams” on the waiver wire following roster cuts, according to Connor Hughes of SNY:

General manager Joe Schoen has been known to take advantage of the waiver wire in the past. In 2022, the Giants claimed safety Jason Pinnock and cornerback Nick McCloud off the waiver wire following cut day. Both players are still with the team as Pinnock enters his second season as a starter and McCloud is in line to play significant snaps.

Last summer, the Giants were less active on the waiver wire due to their low spot on the waiver priority order. However, they still got active, making trades to acquire two players who would have been cut and placed on the waiver wire had the Giants not made a deal. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and edge rusher Boogie Basham Jr. were both brought in via trade last summer and are still with the team entering this season.

The Giants are sixth in waiver wire priority this summer, so they should be able to land some talent on Wednesday afternoon. The teams at the top of the wire have a greater chance of acquiring the players they place a claim on, which usually makes them more active in placing said claims.

Who could the Giants be targeting on the waiver wire?

The Giants still have some questions to answer on their roster with under two weeks to go until the start of the regular season. Their secondary is young, inexperienced, and thin. In all likelihood, the G-Men will make a claim for a defensive back, likely a cornerback with the upside to compete for a starting job.

Big Blue could also aim to add depth in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive lines. Other positions to keep an eye out for include backup quarterback, wide receiver, and linebacker. The Giants are unlikely to add any bonafide starting talents via waivers, but they could very well acquire some crucial depth to round out their roster for the start of the regular season.