Giants could scoop up former 1st round cornerback off waivers

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that the New York Giants are likely to use some of their waiver wire selections to bolster their secondary. The team recently released several key players who were competing this offseason, including Darney Holmes, Alex Johnson, and Tre Herndon.

Giants Eye Waiver Wire for Secondary Reinforcements

The Giants allocated preseason snaps to players who ultimately did not make the roster, a strategy that now seems like a significant waste of time. However, with their current need for defensive backs, the Giants are looking to capitalize on valuable pieces released by teams with deeper secondaries.

Potential Addition: CJ Henderson

One player the Giants are considering is CJ Henderson, a 25-year-old former first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Henderson has substantial starting experience, having played four years in the league with 2,036 defensive snaps. Last season, he played 407 snaps for the Panthers, recording 33 tackles and allowing 343 yards in coverage with a touchdown and a pass breakup. Although he missed time due to injury, Henderson has the physical traits to be a viable option, and the Giants may have no choice but to add someone who can start at CB2 immediately.

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Realistic Expectations for Henderson

While Henderson isn’t considered an above-average player—perhaps hovering around average on a good day—this level of talent is typical of what can be found on the waiver wire. He offers relative competency but has underperformed overall. An alternative approach for general manager Joe Schoen could be to address the position in free agency, possibly targeting a player like Ahkello Witherspoon or considering the return of Adoree Jackson.

Cap Space and Additional Options

Currently, the Giants have $13.17 million in available salary cap space, providing some flexibility for a one-year deal. They could also explore trade options, targeting players like Greg Newsome of the Cleveland Browns or Jaycee Horn of the Panthers. Horn, despite his injury issues, has been solid when available.

Giants’ Strategy Moving Forward

The Giants hold the sixth spot in the waiver wire order, giving them a strong chance to secure players they target, provided those players are not claimed by teams ahead of them. Expect the front office to be active on Wednesday afternoon when waiver wire claims begin at noon, as they look to strengthen their roster ahead of the season.