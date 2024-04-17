Giants continue their quarterback scouting with Oregon and South Carolina standouts

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have continued their quest to gather as much information as possible about the quarterback class. Having already scouted and interviewed all of the top four options, including Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy, being the most realistic, it is safe to say their interest is real.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network stated that the Giants brought in Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler from South Carolina.

Nix is coming off a tremendous 2023 season but is already 24 years old. He threw for 4,454 yards, including 45 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He enjoyed a 77.3% completion rate, the highest in college football among eligible quarterbacks. Given Nix’s age and limited athleticism, the Giants may view him as a secondary option if they pass on a top passer in the first round.

However, given his excellence in throwing the ball downfield this past season, he certainly fits the mold for Brian Daboll’s explosive offense.

On passes 20+ yards, Nix had a 51% completion rate, including 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. On throws 10–19 yards from the line of scrimmage, Nix posted a 68.1% completion rate, including 16 touchdowns and one interception.

Nix underwhelmed at the Senior Bowl with his accuracy, so there were concerns about his translation to the NFL. However, his statistics at the collegiate level certainly promote upside, and the Giants may be willing to take a shot at his potential if the worst comes to worst.

The Giants Are Doing Their Research Across the Board

Alternatively, Rattler is an intriguing player who could be available in the third round. Also 24, Rattler is coming off a season where he threw 3,183 yards, including 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 68% completion rate. He’s a bit more athletic, tallying 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

After being jettisoned off the Oklahoma roster and transferring to South Carolina, Rattler posted two years of starting performance, with his most recent being his best. Once considered a day-one pick, Rattler could be a good value grab in the mid-rounds, sitting behind Daniel Jones for a year and then competing for the starting job down the line.

Of course, both of these players represent alternatives to a top quarterback, and the Giants are simply doing their due diligence to ensure they’re prepared for any scenario that may unfold.