Giants confident Colorado superstar could help them on both sides of the ball

The New York Giants will not be afraid to play Colorado superstar Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball should they draft him No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants GM Joe Schoen sheds light on Travis Hunter plans

Giants general manager Joe Schoen had this to say during his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday about how Hunter could be ingratiated into their fold:

“We’re in a unique position that we have three good receivers, and we like our secondary right now,” Schoen explained. “So our situation will be unique. I would not be afraid to play him on both sides of the ball… This guy can do it all. Also, he’s a great kid. It would be hard to keep him off the field. He’s motivated to play both ways.”

Hunter could boost Giants in two areas of need

The Giants would reap immeasurable rewards by having Hunter available to deploy at wide receiver as well as cornerback. The 21-year-old won the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his standard-setting play on both ends.

Defensively, Hunter would give New York a major bump in their defensive backfield. The Giants notched the second-fewest interceptions (5) in 2024. New York could also upgrade at cornerback as Deonte Banks has struggled immensely through the first two seasons of his career. Hunter’s four interceptions in 2024 for the Buffaloes would be much needed if translated to the pro ranks for the Giants.

Offensively, New York has a robust collection of talent at wideout. However, the Giants have not been able to put it all together. The Florida native could be another 1,000-yard pass-catcher out of the gates opposite WR Malik Nabers. He could contend for Darius Slayton’s role as WR2.

Overexertion could be a factor when determining if it would be best for Hunter to play two positions as a rookie. That being said, he has the talent along with the experience at the NCAA level of handling that workload.

Now that the Giants are not in need of a quarterback as much as they were earlier in the offseason, Hunter’s dexterity could be the defining factor in which way New York goes on draft day. If he makes it past the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall, the Giants could take the two-way superstar third overall.