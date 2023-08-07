Giants bring in veteran defensive lineman for a workout

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are looking to add even more depth to their defensive line this off-season. With an interest in bolstering their run defense, the team appears to be exploring all avenues, including bringing in veteran defender Chris Wormley for a workout (per The Atheltic).

Below, we’ll break down the details and what it could mean for the Giants’ defensive line.

Wormley’s Profile

Chris Wormley, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound former third-round pick from the Ravens, stands as a potential addition to the Giants’ roster.

Stats and Abilities

At nearly 30 years old, Wormley played 338 total defensive snaps last year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His season’s performance includes 11 pressures, 19 tackles, and a 3.7% missed tackle rate. Throughout his career, he has played just under 2,300 defensive snaps, tallying 90 pressures, 101 tackles, and a 6.1% missed tackle rate.

Known for Run Defense

The veteran defender is specifically recognized for his ability to stop the run. His past experience with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore could be an essential factor in his compatibility with the Giants’ defensive scheme.

Recent Defensive Signings by the Giants

The Giants have made several defensive line moves this off-season. Here’s an overview of the players they have brought in:

A’Shawn Robinson

Robinson was just activated from the physically unable to perform list, getting his first real practice in. A Super Bowl winner with the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson has gathered 93 total pressures and 231 tackles across 3,257 career stops.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

The Giants also signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches, a Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played 584 stops last year, posting 27 tackles and 11 pressures. Known as a solid run defender, Nunez-Roches has shown an ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks from an interior position.

Dexter Lawrence Extension

Alongside these new signings, the Giants have also committed to current player Dexter Lawrence with a significant extension. Ensuring depth behind him to mitigate fatigue has been a priority.

The Giants’ interest in Wormley demonstrates their continued commitment to enhancing their run defense. By considering a veteran player known for his run-stopping abilities, the Giants are furthering their strategy to boost the trenches and build a formidable defense.