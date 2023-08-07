Giants activate 2 players off physically unable to perform list

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have faced challenges, such as losing starting right tackle Evan Neal to a concussion this past weekend. However, the team is gradually getting healthier, with key players returning from injuries and new acquisitions.

Marcus McKethan: A Hopeful Return

One of the critical updates ahead of Monday’s practice is the activation of second-year guard Marcus McKethan from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

An Opportunity to Shine With the Giants

Missing his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL, McKethan, a former fifth-round pick, shows promise as a developmental offensive lineman. Though not the most athletic, McKethan’s massive stature (6’6″ and 340 pounds) is imposing. With substantial size, he demonstrates the strength to handle interior defenders and move rushers at the point of attack. Combining his power with good speed and focusing on his fundamentals and technique, he aims to find leverage.

A Challenge Ahead

Coming off a serious injury, McKethan’s goal is to carve out a backup role. Missing several days of training camp does not bode well, but being a draft pick by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll last year, his spot on the roster seems secure. He will need to accelerate his progress to align with his fellow linemen.

A’Shawn Robinson: Boosting the Defense

Free agent acquisition A’Shawn Robinson, now activated by the Giants, is expected to be another boost for the team.

A Super Bowl Winner

Having won a Super Bowl and spent the last three years with the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson brings experience to the team. In his career, he has played 3,257 snaps, accumulating 10 sacks and 93 total pressures, with only a 6.1% missed tackle rate.

A Strong Run Defender

Robinson’s skills as a run defender will likely supplement the Giants’ primary interior guys, Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. The Giants’ additional signing of Rakeem Nunez-Roches is part of their strategy to overhaul their run defense in the trenches.

Robinson, another massive player at 6’4″ and 320 pounds, possesses an aggressive edge that the Giants might find useful upfront. His presence on the defensive front could add a valuable dimension to the Giants’ game.

The New York Giants’ recent activations and signings show a team in transition, working to recover from injuries and strengthen its line-up. The return of Marcus McKethan and the addition of A’Shawn Robinson provide hope and excitement as the Giants look to build momentum.

The coming weeks will reveal how these pieces fit into the overall strategy, but the progress seems promising. The focus now is on getting everyone in sync and ready for the season ahead.