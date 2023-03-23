Giants’ Brian Daboll was the catalyst behind landing Parris Campbell in free agency

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) as he rushes the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants bolstered their receiving corps this offseason, bringing in WR Parris Campbell. Big Blue signed the dynamic wideout to a one-year, incentive-laden contract for the 2023 season. Campbell recently went on SiriusXM NFL Radio and gave insight into his signing process with the Giants. The new Giants wideout explained that HC Brian Daboll played a big role in bringing him to New York.

Brian Daboll brings Parris Campbell to the Giants

Before he even agreed to terms with the New York Giants, HC Brian Daboll gave him a call to pitch his vision to Parris Campbell. Campbell said, “Before I even agreed with them, I got a call from (Daboll), it was probably a 20-minute conversation, man. We were just talking about my game, what the organization is like, what they’re building, and that right there it meant a lot to me, you know?”

Daboll has been praised many times for adding a personal touch to his coaching style, connecting with the players on a deeper level. This is something Campbell already appreciates.

“How many head coaches are reaching out and calling guys and spending this time to talk about their team and talk about what they can possibly see you bringing to the team and to the offense, man? So that was a big step for me, just getting comfortable and kind of leaning towards the Giants.”

The Giants were not the only team expressing interest in Campbell. “It was a tough decision,” Campbell said via Giants.com. “It really was, I’m not going to lie. It was a battle between two other teams, but I’m not going to get into that. When it came down to it, I love where the organization is going. I love the people that’re here. It just was a better fit moving forward.”

Ultimately, the Giants’ culture won Campbell over. But the 25-year-old definitely felt the stress and pressure while deciding on his next team, saying, “It was nerve-wracking. A lot of long days just on the phone with my agent, talking to teams,” Campbell described to Sirius XM NFL Radio. “It was a fairly long process just because the days felt so long. (I’m) excited to be with the Giants, excited for this opportunity, and I’m grateful and blessed to be in the spot I’m in.”

During his introductory press conference, Campbell expressed how excited he was for his new team’s future, saying, “I think the ceiling is high, and the future is bright.”

The New York Giants are clearly building something special under this new regime headed by GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll. Players are taking notice of the changing culture and rising potential of the Giants. Campbell’s sentiment was shared by newly-signed linebacker Bobby Okereke.

“And I told my agent from day one, ‘I want to play in New York City.’ New York City’s been one of my favorite cities, growing up, my whole life,” Okereke said during his introductory press conference. “And this franchise is on the rise.”