Giants bolster their offensive line in PFF 5-round mock draft

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants fans have turned their attention toward the 2024 NFL Draft after their team has stumbled its way to a putrid 2-7 start this season. With starting QB Daniel Jones on injured reserve, the Giants’ season seems like a lost cause.

Plenty of speculation has already begun regarding the potential selection New York will make with its first-round pick in the draft. GM Joe Schoen has been scouting top quarterback prospects, leading many to believe that a signal-caller will be the selection. However, some fans favor the idea of bolstering the offensive line, building a unit up-front that can finally allow Daniel Jones (or any quarterback) to find success in a clean pocket.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest five-round mock draft, the Giants take the latter strategy, fortifying the offensive line with a pair of exciting draft picks to finally solve the team’s biggest weakness.

Pro Football Focus’ five-round Giants mock draft

ROUND 1, PICK 4: OT OLUMUYIWA FASHANU, PENN STATE

ROUND 2, PICK 36: S CALEN BULLOCK, USC

ROUND 2, PICK 57 (FROM SEATTLE): EDGE CHRIS BRASWELL, ALABAMA

ROUND 3, PICK 68: G CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY, BOSTON COLLEGE

ROUND 4, PICK 104: QB SPENCER RATTLER, SOUTH CAROLINA

ROUND 5, PICK 141: LB TY’RON HOPPER, MISSOURI

PFF mocks the Giants two offensive linemen in their first four picks

With their first-round draft pick, PFF’s Lead NFL Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema has the Giants selecting Penn State OT Olu Fashanu fourth overall in this mock draft.

Sikkema described Fashanu as “the top offensive tackle in the upcoming draft class,” saying he “boasts elite size-movement skills.” Sikkema goes on to pitch the idea of starting Fashanu at right tackle opposite All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas and kicking 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal inside to right guard.

At 6-foot-6, 319-pounds, Fashanu has been described as a “dominant pass-protecting” offensive tackle. Fashanu has not surrendered a sack in his entire three-year collegiate career and has given up only nine pressures in 10 games this season.

In addition to Fashanu, Sikkema also has the Giants selecting another offensive lineman in the third round with guard Christian Mahogany out of Boston College. BC is known for producing interior offensive line prospects who succeed at the next level, and Mahogany should be no different.

There is an injury concern for Mahogany, however. “Mahogany could have been an early Day 2 pick had he not torn his ACL before last season,” writes Sikkema. “He’s back now and is one of the biggest ass-kickers in college football.”

Coming off a torn ACL, Mahogany has allowed zero sacks and zero QB hits on 279 Pass Block Snaps, per PFF. Drafting Mahogany would give Big Blue another excellent pass-protector in this draft class.

A heavy emphasis on defense in this mock draft

Outside of the two offensive linemen, there was a heavy emphasis placed on finding defensive talent in this mock draft. Sikkema had the Giants selecting defensive prospects twice in round two, then adding another in round five.

In round two, USC safety Calen Bullock makes plenty of sense with Xavier McKinney’s future up in the air. Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell would also be a welcomed selection, giving Big Blue another solid pass-rusher to pair alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux. And, although the Giants’ linebacker corps has taken a big step forward this season, Missouri’s Ty’ron Hopper is an intriguing pick in the fifth round.

Rolling the dice on a mid-round quarterback

One of the most intriguing selections in this mock draft is QB Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina in the fourth round. Rattler was once thought of as a future first-round draft pick, but after an underwhelming season with Oklahoma in 2021, his draft stock has since plummeted.

Rattler has given his football career a second wind, however, finding great success with South Carolina these past two seasons. “Rattler has been a much-improved player since his transfer,” Sikkema writes. “He still has that NFL arm talent but isn’t as prone to mistakes these days.”

Rattler has thrown for 2,516 yards and 14 touchdowns with only six interceptions this season.

The Giants would be wise to invest in a developmental quarterback with the starting-caliber potential to play behind Daniel Jones next season — that is, of course, if they don’t take one in the first round to replace him immediately. Trevor Sikkema of PFF

The possibility of Big Blue drafting a quarterback in the first round remains strong. However, if the team opts to address a different position of need with their first selection, they would still be wise to invest in a developmental prospect like Rattler in the middle rounds.