Giants’ Dexter Lawrence earns spot on PFF’s midseason All-Pro team

There are few bright spots on the New York Giants’ roster this season as the team has plummeted to a disastrous 2-7 record. However, DT Dexter Lawrence has been as dominant as ever this season, earning a spot on Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Pro team.

Lawrence has elevated his game to another level this season, building on a dominant 2022 campaign. Last season, Lawrence was named a second-team AP All-Pro after recording a career-high 7.5 sacks. This season, the sack total may not be as impressive, but Lawrence’s pass-rushing productivity has actually taken a large step forward.

PFF has praised Lawrence endlessly this season, citing his pressure generation as a leading factor contributing toward his placement on their midseason All-Pro team.

Lawrence sports the second-highest PFF grade among all defensive players this season, proving to be a devastating pass-rusher from the nose tackle position. He has amassed 44 total pressures from 247 pass-rushing snaps on his way to a position-leading 92.2 PFF pass-rushing grade. Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus

Lawerence is on pace for a historic season

Despite playing on the interior of the defensive line, Lawrence has been one of the NFL’s most productive pass-rushers this season. The 340-pound nose tackle has had a number of standout performances this season.

In Week 8, Lawrence totaled 15 pressures with a 95.0 overall Pro Football Focus grade. It was a historically great performance from Lawrence as his 15 pressures tied PFF’s record for the most pressures in a single game by an interior defender and ranked third for the most pressures in a single game in the PFF era.

Lawrence’s 44 pressures this season rank tied fifth in the NFL and rank first among interior defenders. The Giants are enjoying a truly spectacular season out of Lawrence as the fifth-year defender continues to blossom into one of the league’s most elite players.