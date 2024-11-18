Giants bench Daniel Jones, but their backup plan could cost them dearly

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants announced on Monday morning that quarterback Daniel Jones will be benched for the remainder of the 2024 season. After six years with the team, Jones was given numerous opportunities to make developmental strides and lead the Giants to success, but he failed to capitalize on those chances consistently.

Factors Outside of Jones’s Control

While some of Jones’s struggles can be attributed to factors beyond his control, such as a porous offensive line and a lack of reliable receivers, the Giants addressed these issues this past off-season. Despite the upgrades, Jones showed minimal progress, leading the organization to protect itself from potential financial risk and move in a new direction.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

The primary reason for the decision was to avoid triggering Jones’s injury clause. If Jones were to suffer a season-ending injury and fail his physical in March, the Giants would be responsible for an additional $23 million in dead money next season. With a 2–8 record and a winless divisional slate at 0–6, the Giants are opting to prioritize their long-term future.

Final Straw: The Carolina Panthers Loss

Jones’s benching was the culmination of various factors, with the loss to the Carolina Panthers serving as the breaking point. During the game, Jones overthrew several receivers and hesitated to make critical throws downfield, despite opportunities being present.

Over his tenure with the Giants, Jones completed 1,476 of 2,698 pass attempts, recording a 64.1% completion rate, 15,019 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 48 interceptions. This season, he threw for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, including several costly turnovers in the red zone. With the Giants owning the NFL’s worst offense, the decision to bench him was a straightforward one.

Giants Turning to Tommy DeVito

In place of Jones, the Giants will bypass Drew Lock and turn to undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito from the 2023 draft class. DeVito, now 26 years old, showcased promise last season when he started six games, throwing for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. His standout performance came against the Washington Commanders, where he amassed 246 yards and three touchdowns.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Risks of Starting DeVito

Starting DeVito poses an interesting dilemma for the Giants. Last season, he led the team on a three-game winning streak, defeating Washington, New England, and Green Bay. These victories ultimately cost the Giants a higher draft position and the chance to select a top-tier quarterback prospect. With the hope of avoiding a similar outcome in 2025, the Giants are taking a calculated risk by giving DeVito another opportunity. His time spent on the bench learning the playbook and observing the team’s new offensive dynamics could lead to further improvement.

The Giants’ decision to bench Jones marks a turning point for the organization as they evaluate their future at the quarterback position. With DeVito now at the helm, the team aims to strike a balance between player development and long-term strategic planning.