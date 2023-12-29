Giants’ backup quarterback looking to make a statement after reclaiming starting job

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrod Taylor is not about to squander his latest opportunity to start for the New York Giants.

A rib injury sidelined Taylor since Week 9 and consequently stripped him of his starting role. Now that he’s back and promoted once more, Taylor is ready to continue his strong play from the second half of the Giants’ 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyrod Taylor Weathered an Injury Storm to Return For the Giants

Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Taylor had this to say when touching on overcoming hospitalization and an ensuing five-week absence:

“Life is a roller coaster, how you endure the storms and how you endure the ups and downs I think speaks to your character,’’ Taylor said.

Taylor is no stranger to adversity. The veteran quarterback was traded from the Buffalo Bills in 2017 after spending three years as their starter, including a 2015 Pro Bowl appearance. Taylor has also dealt with injuries in the past, including a concussion that cost him his starting position in favor of Baker Mayfield after moving to the Cleveland Browns.

An opportunity opened itself up for Taylor this season following Daniel Jones’ season ending with a torn ACL in Week 6. Taylor led the Giants to a 1-1 record and had the team looking like they’d turned a corner before a hard tackle from New York Jets linebackers CJ Mosley and Quinnen Williams interrupted his momentum.

The fruits of Taylor’s perseverance come at the expense of Tommy DeVito’s demotion. The rookie quarterback earned the start over Taylor in Week 15, riding high off of a three-game winning streak he led for New York.

One poor half from DeVito against the Eagles was all Giants head coach Brian Daboll needed to see to make a switch after the half.

Will Taylor’s final starts determine whether or not the Giants will keep him in 2024?

Now, Taylor will presumably close out the season under center for the Giants. While their playoff hopes are no more, Taylor will be auditioning for a solidified role in 2024, whether or not he remains in New York.

The Giants currently sit within the top 10 of the fluctuating 2024 NFL Draft order and are likely to take any of the top three quarterback talents that fall to them in the first round, leaving Taylor’s status up in the air along with Jones and DeVito. Taylor’s performances against the Los Angeles Rams and the Eagles once more in their season finale will decide where he lands.