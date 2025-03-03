Giants ‘aren’t ready to give up’ on struggling former 1st-round cornerback

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ secondary was a major disappointment in 2024. The defensive backfield featured a group of young cornerbacks stepping into the starting lineup. Chief among them was 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks who was aiming to build off what was a solid rookie campaign.

Year two didn’t go as planned for Banks, however, as the Maryland product took a major step backward in the second season of his career. Banks was asked to play a more prominent role as the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback in 2024 but struggled to compete against the league’s top wide receivers. Despite his struggles, though, the Giants are not ready to give up on the 24-year-old.

Giants not yet ready to give up on CB Deonte Banks

Although Banks regressed in the second season of his career, the Giants are still confident that the former first-round pick can turn things around — he just might need some help getting there. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants won’t be giving up on Banks this offseason, but they will be looking to add talent around him:

“The Giants aren’t ready to give up on Deonte Banks, but look for them to shop in the top tier of free-agent corners,” Hughes reported. “There seems to be an understanding that Banks is not a No. 1.

“D.J. Reed (Jets), Paulson Adebo (Saints) and Byron Murphy (Vikings) all make sense. Reed, specifically, could serve as a nice mentor for Banks.”

In 2024, Banks was targeted in coverage 73 times. He surrendered 49 receptions (67.1% completion rate against), 689 yards and six touchdowns with eight pass breakups and zero interceptions. He also committed six penalties in 14 games. This was a major statistical regression from the 2023 season when Banks had a 57.6% completion rate against him in coverage, surrendered only four touchdowns, and totaled eight interceptions.

Banks and the secondary need help

As Hughes mentioned, upgrading at cornerback will still be a point of emphasis for general manager Joe Schoen. The team still believes Banks can be a solid player for them, but perhaps at this stage in his career he is more suited for a No. 2 role. This could prompt the G-Men to spend big at cornerback in free agency.

New York Jets CB D.J. Reed is expected to be among the top cornerbacks available this offseason. Hughes highlighted Reed as a potential target for the Giants, citing his ability to fill a mentorship role as a selling point:

“Reed had a tremendous relationship with former Jets first-rounder Sauce Gardner and is someone whom Gardner credits for helping his NFL maturation,” Hughes wrote. Reed’s relationship with Gardner could be emulated with Banks in an effort to help spark the youngster’s development.

Other options in free agency will include Byron Murphy Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings and Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants need a more reliable presence at cornerback and any one of these options would serve as an upgrade.