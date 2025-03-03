Giants might be locked in on a free agent quarterback

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been linked to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers with increasing frequency, and the speculation is starting to gain real traction. According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Giants are very much in the mix for Rodgers, as they continue their aggressive approach to solving their quarterback problem.

“Giants aren’t done being aggressive (at QB), not by a long shot. Conversation publicly here is going to revolve around the availability of Rodgers. There is, for sure, real interest in the idea of bringing him down I-80 from NYJ to NYG.” – Breer reported.

After missing out on Matthew Stafford, New York has been forced to pivot. They need a proven veteran who can hold down the position in 2025 while they develop a rookie quarterback. Rodgers, despite his age and some inevitable decline, represents a good available option, and the Giants appear serious about making a move.

The Best Quarterback in Years

There’s no denying that Rodgers, even at 41 years old, would instantly become the best quarterback the Giants have had in at least six years. Over the past few seasons, they’ve struggled with inconsistency, injury, and underwhelming production at the position. Even in a dysfunctional Jets offense, Rodgers managed 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this past season, which would blow any recent production the Giants have experienced out of the water.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His experience and natural arm talent would be a massive upgrade, especially with a rising star like Malik Nabers, whom Rodgers has already publicly praised. The Giants have lacked a quarterback who can maximize elite receiving talent, and that’s exactly what Rodgers could do in the short term.

A Manageable One-Year Contract

A projected deal for Rodgers would likely be in the range of one year and $25 million, which is a reasonable price for a bridge quarterback. Structuring the contract with a little dead money pushed into 2026 would allow the Giants to absorb the cost while keeping their future salary cap intact. Unlike Stafford, who would have required multiple years and significant guarantees, Rodgers offers an easy, low-risk option.

If the Giants are serious about trading up for a quarterback in the 2025 draft, having Rodgers in the mix would provide a clear transition plan. Someone like Cam Ward could sit and learn behind him, developing without the pressure of being thrown into the fire immediately.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Clear Path to Future Success

With the Giants missing out on Stafford, the Rodgers path is arguably the best option remaining. He wouldn’t require a long-term commitment, and he’d give them a legitimate chance to compete in 2025 while their rookie quarterback gets up to speed.

The quarterback position has been a revolving door for the Giants, but Rodgers could be the short-term answer that allows them to finally stabilize things and build toward the future. The organization is clearly thinking aggressively, and this move would align with that mindset.