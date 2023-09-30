Giants and Seahawks could both be without starting left tackles for Monday night showdown

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4. However, both squads could be facing sizeable losses to their offensive lines.

Giants rule out Andrew Thomas in Week 4

Giants All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas has missed the team’s previous two matchups with a hamstring injury, and after initial optimism that he’d be ready to return this week against Seattle, will now miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse the injury.

After being a limited participant in practice on Thursday, Thomas was kept out of practice completely on Friday. On Saturday morning, head coach Brian Daboll officially ruled Thomas out for Monday’s matchup.

With Thomas once again unavailable, Joshua Ezeudu figures to be in line to start at left tackle in his place again. Still, Thomas being out yet again is a massive blow to an offensive line currently ranked dead last in the NFL by PFF.

Seattle Seahawks could be without their left tackle

For Seattle, they may also be without their starting left tackle. Charles Cross, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has also missed the team’s last two matchups with a toe injury. Just like Thomas, he also appears in line to miss a third straight game.

While Cross has yet to be officially ruled out, he was held out of practice on both Thursday and Friday, putting his availability for Monday’s showdown in serious doubt. Should Cross be ruled out, third-year tackle Stone Forsythe or 41-year-old Jason Peters, who was recently signed by the Seahawks on Sept. 13th, will get the nod.

The Giants will be looking to bounce back against an injury-riddled Seahawks team and improve to 2-2 on the season. Given the intense stretch of games Big Blue currently faces, Monday’s showdown could prove pivotal to the rest of the season’s success.