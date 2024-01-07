Giants add 3rd QB to the active roster for regular-season finale

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will close out their 2023 NFL season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and will do so with reinforcements at quarterback. According to Dan Salomone of Giants.com, QB Jacob Eason has been called up from the practice squad as a “free agent signing” to the active roster for today’s matchup.

Giants: Jacob Eason Will Suit Up For Week 18 Finale

Eason was cut on Dec. 4 before rejoining the team a month later on Jan. 4. The 6-foot-6 quarterback has not had a taste of action this season and has only seen 12 offensive snaps in his three-year career to date.

Nevertheless, the Giants will include Eason on the sidelines, as their quarterbacks have been injury-prone and rather inconsistent to their detriment.

Eason Not Likely to Take the Field With Taylor Starting and DeVito Healthy Behind Him

The Giants will conclude the year with Tyrod Taylor starting under center. Taylor took over for former starting quarterback Tommy DeVito in Week 16 and has remained Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s guy since. He was limited in practice last Thursday with a back injury but is expected to take the field nonetheless.

Though the Giants have him and DeVito healthy, the front office saw it expedient to bring Eason on board to fortify the depth chart at the position.