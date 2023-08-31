Giants add 2 more offensive depth pieces to their practice squad

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have reportedly added two more talents to the practice squad on Thursday morning. The Giants are signing OL Jalen Mayfield, and veteran RB Taiwan Jones to give themselves a full 16-man practice squad.

Adding depth to the Giants’ thin offensive line

OL Jalen Mayfield is a former third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL draft. The 23-year-old stands in at 6-foot-five, 320 pounds, and has 16 NFL starts to his name.

The Falcons cut Mayfield last week after two underwhelming seasons with the team. The Michigan product was an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten Conference team back in 2020.

Despite spending the majority of his collegiate career playing the right tackle position, Atlanta moved Mayfield inside to guard as a rookie. After starting all 16 games at left guard for the Falcons in 2021, Mayfield spent the entirety of his second season on injured reserve in 2022.

Mayfield now joins a New York Giants team that is incredibly thin on the interior of the offensive line. He will add to the practice squad, giving Big Blue security at a massive petition of need.

Replacing Jashaun Corbin on the practice squad

The Giants lost one of their backup running backs this week as Jashaun Corbin signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad after being released from New York’s active roster. RB Taiwan Jones will now step in as his replacement.

Jones has been in the NFL for 12 years primarily contributing as a backup running back. The athletic veteran rusher is 35 years old and spent the last three seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

Jones has a connection to the Giants front office and coaching staff, having worked under the tutelage of HC Brian Daboll during their shared time in Buffalo. GM Joe Schoen was also previously a member of the Bills, giving him a sense of familiarity with Jones.

Ultimately, Jones is not likely to make any impact on New York’s offense. Instead, Jones can be a solid contributor on special teams for the Giants as he adds depth to the practice squad.