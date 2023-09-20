Giants-49ers: 3 keys to a Week 3 victory

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up for a challenging Thursday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, but they could be without some pivotal players. Saquon Barkley, the Giants’ star running back, sustained an ankle injury during the Week 2 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals.

Although he’s showing signs of recovery, the short four-day turnaround is not in his favor, making his playing status uncertain. Barkley may need to sit out at least a week before contemplating a full-game return.

Furthermore, left tackle Andrew Thomas is grappling with a hamstring issue. Head Coach Brian Daboll announced Thomas would be a game-time decision. The situation is no different for outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, whose absence was keenly felt in Week 2.

Facing the 49ers: A Daunting Task

The 49ers present a formidable challenge with their dominant running game and top-tier defense. To secure a victory, the Giants must bring their A-game on both sides of the ball.

Three Keys to a Giants’ Victory

1) Maintain Offensive Momentum

During the latter half of their Week 2 game, Big Blue’s offense clicked, engineering prolonged drives powered by a blend of run and play-action plays. Barkley’s mere presence drew the Cardinals’ defense, giving quarterback Daniel Jones a makeshift pocket to execute deep throws. To thwart the 49ers’ pass-rush-reliant defense, the Giants will need to use deception effectively.

2) Neutralizing Christian McCaffrey

To stay competitive, the Giants must contain Christian McCaffrey, one of the NFL’s premier running backs. The 27-year-old has already amassed 262 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards this season. The 49ers’ offensive line has been creating substantial openings for McCaffrey. Thus, the Giants’ front four must act promptly to seal those gaps.

Linebackers Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, and Isaiah Simmons have their work cut out for them at the second level. While completely stopping McCaffrey is unlikely, limiting his influence is crucial for the Giants to stick to their game plan.

3) Offensive Line Resilience

The Giants’ offensive line showed improvement in Week 2, albeit against a less-than-stellar Arizona pass rush. Facing the 49ers, the right side of the line, particularly second-year right tackle Evan Neal, has a massive challenge ahead. The young interior linemen will also be tested frequently. Ensuring Jones has adequate pocket time through play-action will likely be a key focus.

In contrast to the Los Angeles Rams, who couldn’t complete a pass over 20 yards against the 49ers, the Giants will need to generate some explosive plays. Forcing the 49ers’ defensive backs to play deep could offer the Giants more offensive flexibility, opening up the playbook for potential success.