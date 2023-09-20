Giants Injury Update: Saquon still in play, Thomas, Ojulari on the fence

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants received positive injury news Tuesday surrounding some of their key players. With their next matchup on Thursday night, Big Blue has a quick turnaround before their players get back on the field. The Giants will need their best players at full strength as they face a formidable San Fransisco 49ers team in Week 3.

Could Saquon Barkley suit up on Thursday?

The most notable injury update comes from running back Saquon Barkley, who head coach Brian Daboll indicated could still be in play for Thursday’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers despite the quick turnaround.

“I’m not saying that he’s out yet,” Daboll said. “He’s a quick healer. We are going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today.”

Initially, numerous reports stated that Barkley was going to miss 2-3 weeks with what ESPN’s Adam Schefter deemed an “ordinary” ankle sprain suffered in the final minute of the Giants’ 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

This latest news from Daboll refutes those reports, opening the door for Barkley to not miss any time. His presence will be instrumental for New York, as they will be going up against arguably the NFC’s favorite in the 49ers.

Barkley was a force in Sunday’s victory over Arizona, rushing for 63 yards on 17 carries and recording a touchdown. He also added 29 receiving yards on six receptions and added a receiving touchdown.

Other Giants on the injury report

In other injury news, star left tackle Andrew Thomas and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari both made progress with their hamstring injuries, as they were projected as limited participants in Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Both players sat out the contest against Arizona, but having both back for Thursday’s game will be massive.

The offensive line improved drastically in Week 2 after their awful performance against the Cowboys, but they will need that success to continue against San Francisco’s aggressive pass rush in order for quarterback Daniel Jones to throw with a clean pocket.

With Thursday’s game coming up very soon, it will be interesting to see if the injured Giants can recover in time for the matchup.

