Giants’ 2nd year CB emerging as a key asset in the secondary

New York Giants second-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott has been making waves this season. After being selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, Flott has seemingly established himself as a valuable asset to the future of the Giants’ secondary.

Cor’Dale Flott possesses excellent versatility

During his collegiate career at LSU, Flott showcased his exceptional versatility by lining up at various positions, including outside cornerback, nickel corner, and safety. This experience undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping his ability to adapt to different roles within the defensive unit.

Flott showed promise during injury-riddled rookie season

In his rookie season, Flott appeared in 11 games with six starts – missing five due to a calf injury. However, even with limited snaps as an outside corner, he made his presence felt.

With a 73.0 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus, Flott ranked 30th out of 118 cornerbacks, highlighting his ability to hold his own against opposing receivers. He also boasted an impressive 12% forced incompletion rate, displaying his knack for disrupting passing plays and actively engaging with the ball.

A breakout second season?

The current 2023 season has seen Flott’s evolution into a formidable slot cornerback. Overcoming competition from veterans Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes, Flott has cemented his position as Big Blue’s go-to slot cornerback.

In his past two starts, Flott has proven to be a reliable presence in the secondary. Despite allowing 10 receptions on 14 targets, he has limited opponents to a mere 2.6 yards after catch. Impressively, both Flott and fellow rookie Deonte Banks are permitting just 5.5 yards per target, indicating the potential for a formidable cornerback duo.

A standout performance for Flott came in Week 8 against the New York Jets, where he earned an impressive PFF coverage grade of 84.1, ranking him seventh among all cornerbacks in the NFL. Flott ended the contest with a stat line of zero receptions allowed on three targets and two pass breakups, showcasing his lockdown abilities.

Can Flott be the Giants’ starting nickel corner?

As the season progresses, it is evident that Flott’s impact will only continue to grow. His emergence as a key asset in the Giant’s secondary bodes well for the team’s overall defensive success. With his versatility, exceptional coverage skills, and innate ability to disrupt passing plays, Flott is primed for a bright future in the NFL.