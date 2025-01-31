The Giants’ 2025 season rests on the health of one player

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are not the same team when LT Andrew Thomas is off the field. Unfortunately, he has been absent far too often in recent years. The 2023 and 2024 seasons both collapsed under the weight of poor offensive line play which was intensified by the absence of Thomas. In 2025, if the Giants want to turn things around, they need Thomas to stay healthy.

Thomas has played just 16 games over the last two seasons. He has missed 18 games due to injuries in these seasons. While Thomas has been sidelined, the Giants’ offense has suffered.

In 2023, Thomas suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that sidelined him for seven games. During that stretch of games that Thomas was out of the lineup, the Giants went 2-5, surrendering 34 sacks and scoring an average of only 13.6 points per game.

A similar story was written in 2024. Thomas suffered a Lisfranc injury in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He subsequently underwent season-ending surgery. In the 11 games the Giants were forced to play without Thomas, they went 1-10 surrendering 34 sacks and scoring an average of just 16.09 points per game. Prior to his injury in 2024, the Giants had allowed only 14 sacks in six games with a 2-4 record.

The 2025 season rests on the health of Thomas

Not having Thomas on the field completely changes the way the Giants’ offense operates. The unit is worse in both the rushing and passing attacks without Thomas on the field. The 2022 second-team All-Pro is an elite pass-protector and a dominant run-blocker. They feel the effects of his absence whenever he is sidelined.

In 2025, the G-Men are expected to have a new franchise quarterback under center. Protecting that quarterback and ensuring he has time in the pocket will be of the utmost importance. But the Giants will not be able to guarantee their quarterback’s blindside is protected if Thomas is sidelined again.

The Giants need Thomas to stay healthy in 2025, as he did in 2022 when he started 16 games. The Giants finished that season with a 9-7-1 record, clinching a playoff berth and winning a Wild Card Game. The consistent and elite performance of Thomas was a major catalyst to their success that season. If they want to replicate those winning ways, the Giants need Thomas to be a constant figure in the lineup in 2025.