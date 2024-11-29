Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft updated standings

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants lost their seventh consecutive game on Thanksgiving and continue to spiral, but if there is one positive to look at from this awful season, it can be found in the draft board.

The Giants currently have the first overall pick in next year’s draft

With Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants currently have the worst record in the NFL at 2-10, which also means that they hold the first pick in next year’s draft as of Friday. The loss also effectively ended their season, as New York became the first team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention this season following the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are the next two closest teams in the race for the first overall pick with the Giants. Both teams are currently 2-9, with the Raiders going up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and the Jaguars facing the Texans on Sunday.

New York will desperately need a top pick in this year’s draft after missing out on last year’s top quarterbacks after picking at pick No. 6. They selected wide receiver Malik Nabers with that pick, who has the potential to be a star but needs a better quarterback to do so.

The Giants have had awful quarterback play this season

The Giants have had extremely poor quarterback play all season long. Daniel Jones started the first 10 games before his poor play resulted in him being benched and then subsequently released, Tommy DeVito struggled to provide a spark in Week 12, and Drew Lock struggled in his first start of the season against the Cowboys.

It is abundantly clear that addressing the quarterback position will be a top priority for the Giants in the offseason. If they still have the No. 1 pick when the season ends, odds are that they will draft either Colorado quarterback (and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders) Shedeur Sanders or Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Will this regime be making the Giants’ next draft picks?

However, it is unclear if this current Giants regime will be around to make those picks. With their season freefalling, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are both on the hot seat, and Nabers’ postgame comments following the Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers indicate a strong disconnect between the players and the coaching staff.

Regardless, the focus will now be on securing a good draft pick to jumpstart the rebuilding process. With five games remaining for the Giants, all eyes will be on the draft board until the season concludes.