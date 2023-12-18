Giants’ 2024 NFL Draft slot gets major predicted boost

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After taking a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, the New York Giants now sit at 5-9 and own the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season were to end today.

Giants Sit at No. 5 in Draft Order With Room to Ascend Further

The Giants have a high probability of selecting in the top five with only three games left to play in the regular season, as ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan shared via Twitter earlier today:

ESPN Analytics currently has the #Giants at the fifth pick in the draft. They have a 59% chance of picking in the top 5.



This is the result of the Giants (5-9) clinching their ninth losing season in 11 years. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 18, 2023

The Giants clinched another losing season after a three-game winning streak led by rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito had New York looking like they could pull off an unprecedented comeback and secure a playoff spot.

Which Team in the Top 4 Can the Giants Move Past?

Now, the Giants will have the opportunity to contend for as high a draft pick as possible. As it stands, the Chicago Bears (5-9), New England Patriots (3-11), Arizona Cardinals (3-11) and Washington Commanders (4-10) own picks 1-4 respectively.

Should the Giants lose out to close the year, they’ll threaten the Commanders for the fourth pick and have an outside shot at unseating the Cardinals and Patriots. A top-three pick will gift the Giants with a chance to select USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye — two of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

In their final three matchups of the year, the Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football next week, followed by a meeting with the Los Angeles Rams before closing the show against the Eagles once more in Week 18.