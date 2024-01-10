Giants: 2 potential reunions to fill coaching staff vacancies

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Turmoil is proliferating within the New York Giants’ organizational ranks, with Saquon Barkley’s free agency status up in the air and now rifts between head coach Brian Daboll and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

With all of the controversy and inconsistency that has surrounded the team this year, one new report suggests that the Giants bring two familiar faces back into the fold.

Giants: Two Coaching Options Have the Potential to Turn 2023 Struggles Around Next Season

As John Fennelly of Giants Wire mentioned, the Giants might end up well-off in bringing Joe Judge and Antonio Pierce on board, saying:

“Daboll can, however, save some face by bringing back two coaches whom the players do respect – Joe Judge and Antonio Pierce,” Fennelly said.

“Judge was recently lauded by some Giants players who played for him during his head coaching stint here and Pierce is a Giants legend who defensive players throughout the league hold in high regard.”

Pierce’s Track Record As a Player and At the Helm of the Raiders Makes Him an Attractive Target

Pierce is a beloved member of the Giants franchise and in addition to his championship pedigree, helping the team capture Super Bowl LVII, he also led the Las Vegas Raiders back to the playoffs in 2023.

Not only so, but they handed the Giants a 30-6 defeat in Pierce’s interim head coaching debut on Nov. 5, 2023, and scored a franchise-best 63 points against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Judge Brings Championship Experience to a Giants Team He’s Familiar Leading

As for Judge, the three-time Super Bowl champion as special teams coach for the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2019 would help a Giants special teams unit that not only suffered a bevy of injuries to their kicking lineup but also

The Giants are hoping to put an unsatisfactory 5-12 season behind them. A major step can be taken in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 6 overall pick. Between now and then, getting their coaching unit in order is a realistic step they can take before free agency unfolds.