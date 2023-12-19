Giants’ 1st-round target declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are in the market for a quarterback in the upcoming 202 NFL Draft, and that market just became more enticing with LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels making his declaration official.

Jayden Daniels Hangs Up Collegiate Career in Preparation for Draft

As Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub shared via Twitter, Daniels has officially entered the draft, adding yet another high-profile name to the array of QBs the Giants will have the chance to select:

Jayden Daniels declares for the NFL Draft on his 23rd birthday https://t.co/Y7HwyBIWJL — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 18, 2023

Daniels earned his Heisman trophy as he led the nation with 40 passing touchdowns and outpaced all of his quarterback competition with 4,946 total yards of offense behind 11.7 yards per attempt and 8.4 rush yards per attempt.

Daniels is as good a dual-threat coming out of college as there is. The 23-year-old passer has the age, experience, IQ, and body ready to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Daniels will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl Game against Wisconsin as he prepares for the draft.

Giants: Which Quarterback Will the Franchise Part Ways With if Daniels is Selected?

The Giants have enjoyed reliable play from rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito over the last four weeks, but questions remain as to whether he has the arm and the volume necessary to become a QB the franchise can lean on long-term.

Additionally, Daniel Jones will enter the 2024 season with an ACL injury and turnover bug in his rearview mirror. How close they appear once the season commences may or may not be seen, as the Giants are reportedly fixated on finding a replacement in the draft while also having backup Tyrod Taylor as another option on the roster.

The Giants currently own the No. 5 pick in the draft after their 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday. Daniels will be looked at as a top overall option alongside USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. Chances are, whoever is left once the Giants are on the board will wind up taking the field at MetLife Stadium next year.