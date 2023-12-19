The Giants need to get rookie deep threat more involved in offense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ offense has been stuck in the mud for the majority of what has become an underwhelming season. Coming into the year, rookie Jaylin Hyatt was expected to provide New York with a dynamic playmaker in the passing game. However, that has not been the case.

Hyatt’s numbers have underwhelmed this season

After being drafted in the 3rd round by the Giants in last year’s NFL draft, Hyatt was seen as a potential vertical threat in the offense, as his straight-line speed overwhelmed secondaries during his college career at Tennessee. However, through Week 15, Hyatt has seen minimal involvement in the team’s passing game, only securing 19 receptions for 343 yards, and has still yet to score his first career NFL touchdown.

Giants’ offense could benefit from Hyatt’s skill set

New York currently boasts the league’s worst passing offense, ranking dead last in total passing yards with just 2,533 yards. In addition, the Giants are 25th in passing plays of 20 or more yards and 23rd in passing plays of 40 or more yards, showing a clear lack of explosive plays that Hyatt would have excelled in.

Why has Hyatt not gotten involved?

Multiple factors can be attributed to Hyatt’s marginalized involvement. The Giants’ offensive line has struggled all season, having multiple games in which they allowed six or more sacks, including yesterday, in which they allowed seven sacks to the New Orleans Saints.

This constant pressure forces the Giants to play the long game, opting for short gains through the air rather than explosive plays downfield, giving Hyatt little opportunity to play to his strengths.

Also, New York has seen its quarterback situation undergo many changes as the season has progressed, as Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito have all started three or more games this season, leaving Hyatt without much of a chance to build chemistry with any of the team’s quarterbacks.

With playoff chances on the line, it’s time for New York to change its gameplan

If the Giants are to get their offense back up to speed, it starts with getting Hyatt more involved. He is the team’s best vertical threat and gives the Giants a big-time playmaker that they have not had since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. With just three games left in the regular season and New York’s playoff hopes growing slimmer with each passing week, it is becoming increasingly important for the Giants to get one of their best playmakers more involved.