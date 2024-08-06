Giants’ 1st-round rookie gets into savage fist fight with Lions defensive back at joint practice

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Tempers flared once again during the New York Giants and Detroit Lions’ second joint practice, as rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and Lions’ defensive back Kerby Joseph exchanged punches which led to another all-out scrum on the field.

Malik Nabers got into a fight with the Detroit Lions’ defense on Tuesday

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) defends New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The fight began after Nabers dropped a deep pass toward the sideline that was well-defended by Lions’ DB Terrion Arnold. As Nabers was heading back towards the huddle, it seemed like he made subtle contact with Arnold’s helmet, to which Joseph then charged at Nabers and delivered a punch to the helmet. Chaos ensued from there, and both players were taken off the field by their respective head coaches after things calmed down.

The Giants and Lions’ joint practices have been chippy

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, another fight broke out not too long after the Nabers-Joseph exchange, which led to the practice being ended earlier than expected as both teams needed to be separated.

The joint practices between the two teams have been filled with tension and frustration. During Monday’s juncture, three fights broke out, including one that saw quarterback Daniel Jones in the middle of the scrum. Giants players were dismissive at the idea of any personal rivalry and attributed it to the natural intensity that training camp typically brings, but it is clear that there is at least some turmoil brewing between the two teams.

Nabers kept that same energy when describing the scuffle he was involved in Tuesday, saying to reporters that the fighting is simply part of the competitive nature of training camp.

“It’s hot, we’re competing. Stuff like that is going to happen, it’s football at the end of the day,” Nabers said (h/t SNY).

Malik Nabers claims he wasn’t trying to start a fight

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) speaks at a press conference after training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver added that his intention wasn’t to show up Arnold when he tapped his helmet and actually tried to compliment his coverage on the play moments prior. He also said the punches were thrown after Joseph said something to Nabers that he clearly did not like.

“It’s nothing against [Arnold]. He’s my brother, I’m going to give him the work he needs and he’s going to give me the work that I need. But, I was just tapping him on the helmet [saying to him] ‘good play.’ That’s all it was. And then, someone comes running up to me and says a few words, and the rest is that,” Nabers said (h/t SNY).

Nabers has been a standout in training camp

Nabers has been very impressive so far in training camp, demonstrating the ability to make big plays while boasting lots of confidence. Earlier in Tuesday’s practice, the 2024 sixth-overall draft pick grabbed a touchdown pass from Jones on a go route along the sideline, beating his defender in the one-on-one matchup.

The Giants drafted Nabers with the hope that his athleticism would give Daniel Jones a true playmaking target – something he hasn’t had at his disposal for most of his career. New York also upgraded the offensive line during the offseason to help Jones have more time to find his targets. Jones and Nabers also are continuing to develop chemistry as camp progresses, which would be huge for them in the regular season as they look to improve on a horrific offensive year in 2023.

With training camp officially over, the next step for the Giants is the preseason opener on Thursday, which is also against the Lions. It will be interesting to see if any of the intensity from the two joint practices lingers into games.