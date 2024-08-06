Giants’ star rookie receiver is doing something extraordinary in joint practices

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Giants used the 6th overall pick on star LSU receiver Malik Nabers, the intention was to add a premier playmaker to the equation. Despite trying to move up and draft a quarterback, the Giants ended up providing Daniel Jones with a new weapon, and Nabers is doing everything to impress early on in his NFL career.

The Giants Have Something Special

Aside from torching every Giants defensive back during training camp, Nabers continued his dominance against the Detroit Lions in joint practices to start the week. He caught eight receptions on eight targets during Monday’s practice and followed up with another nine receptions on 10 targets on Tuesday. Overall, he caught nearly all 18 targets that went in his direction, proving to be a key component and suggesting he could be one of the best receivers in football one day.

Nabers did exchange punches with Lions’ Kirby Joseph, but aside from that one stain, it was a dominant performance yet again.

Containing elite receiving qualities and route running, Nabers recorded 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns for LSU last season. He had one of the best collegiate receiving campaigns in history, and the Giants managed to get him 6th overall, with the top receiver coming off the board being Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jones is already developing tremendous chemistry with his 21-year-old pass catcher, essential reps as the Giants head into the regular season next month.

Dominating the Lions’ secondary, a team with Super Bowl aspirations, is a great sign for the Giants’ offense, which is expected to go in the direction of a pass-heavy scheme instead of leaning on the running back position.

The departure of Saquon Barkley takes a key playmaker out of the lineup, but Nabers will command significant opportunities for playmakers to get involved. Having a star running back is great, but opposing defenses can easily stack the box and mitigate big plays.

Nabers commands attention, and his speed allows Jones to anticipate routes downfield, expanding the defense and keeping them honest.

Head coach Brian Daboll has been impressed by Nabers, suggesting he’s carried over his dominance in training camp over to joint practices, which was expected. Being the youngest of the top receivers in the most recent draft class, the upside he contains is unparalleled, and the Giants may have the next superstar receiver on their hands.