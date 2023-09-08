Former Giants WR trashes ‘overhyped’ Cowboys ahead of Week 1 matchup

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New York Giants are opening the season as 3.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 despite being at home against their rival. Expectations are high for both the Giants and the Cowboys entering this season as both teams are expected to contend for playoff spots. But not everyone is so high on the Cowboys.

Golden Tate trashes the “overhyped” Cowboys

Former Giants WR Golden Tate recently gave his take on Dallas during an interview with The Chase Daniel Show, calling the Cowboys “overhyped” and giving a bleak outlook on their upcoming season.

“They are overhyped and they under deliver every single year. So I’m done even like using my vocabulary on them.” Golden Tate via The Chase Daniel Show

Despite making the playoffs in four of the last eight seasons, the Cowboys have not made it to the NFC Conference Championship in any of those postseason runs. Furthermore, Dallas has not made it past the Divisional Round of the postseason since 1997. So there may be some truth to Tate’s assessment of Dallas’ tendency to “under deliver.”

Tate was, however, always an outspoken and braggadocious player. Known not just for his pass-catching and touchdown-scoring abilities, but also his tendency to taunt opponents en route to the end zone and finish plays with flashy celebrations:

The Giants need to beat the Cowboys in Week 1

The Giants have struggled immensely to beat the Cowboys in recent years. Dallas has taken the victory in each of the last four matchups between the teams and 11 of the last 12. Essentially, across the past six seasons, Big Blue has managed to beat the ‘Boys just once.

After losing five straight season openers from 2017 to 2021 (twice against Dallas), New York started their 2022 season off with a dramatic victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Giants will be aiming to get their 2023 season off to a similarly hot start on primetime in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.