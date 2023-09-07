Giants shunned All-Pro wide receiver who had free agency interest

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) waits during a timeout during the third quarter against the Houston Texans in Glendale on Oct. 24, 2021.

The New York Giants added loads of firepower to their offense this offseason, but they could have potentially added even more. All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins garnered plenty of attention as a free agent this offseason after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. At the time, Hopkins was considered by fans and analysts to be a top target that New York should pursue before he eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans. Evidently, Hopkins seems to have held the same opinion.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Hopkins revealed a “list” of teams that he had reached out to as a free agent. The Giants were one of the teams listed, but they did not pick up the phone.

Giants sent DeAndre Hopkins to voicemail this offseason

When asked which teams Hopkins was interested in signing with, the veteran receiver revealed the list of teams he called this offseason, and, more specifically, which teams he called that had no interest in signing him.

“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me,” Hopkins told GQ. “Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. Shit. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

Should Big Blue have attempted to sign Hopkins?

Despite being approached by Hopkins himself, the Giants showed no interest in signing him. Hopkins, 31, is climbing in age, but his production has yet to regress. Playing in nine games after serving a suspension in 2022, Hopkins totaled 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns while catching passes from the Cardinals’ revolving backup quarterbacks. There seems to still be plenty left in the tank for the three-time first-team All-Pro.

The Giants were listed as a “best fit” for Hopkins in free agency. However, their lack of salary cap space made such a move impossible to complete. Rather than signing Hopkins, New York added a few speedy wide receivers to the mix, hoping to improve their ability to create explosive plays in 2023.