Giants’ rookie running back sensation ‘trending in right direction’ to play in Week 9

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may have their rising rookie running back for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, as head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Tyrone Tracy Jr. is “trending in the right direction” in the concussion protocol and is a limited participant in practice (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tracy left Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion. He finished with a career-high 150 yards from scrimmage including 145 on the ground with 20 carries. He also had a 45-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, the team’s lone touchdown of the contest. The Giants would ultimately fall short of claiming victory, losing by a score of 26-18.

The Giants would love to have Tracy available for a big game against a red-hot division rival in the Commanders. Tracy has been a revelation for them this season, as the 2024 fifth-round draft selection has quickly climbed up the depth chart as one of their top backs.

Tracy has been rolling for the Giants lately

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tracy has recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage in three of the Giants’ last four games, with his last game against the Steelers being the best of his young career so far.

On the season, Tracy has 376 rushing yards along with 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has shown tremendous versatility as both a receiver and a rusher, which he displayed during his college career. Tracy was initially a wide receiver at Iowa before transferring to Purdue to become a full-time running back.

The Giants need Tracy if they want to upset the Commanders

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Giants’ chances at reaching the playoffs have dwindled significantly as they have dropped three straight games and find themselves in last place of the NFC East division with a 2-6 record. The Commanders currently hold the division lead with a 6-2 record, so a loss for New York would significantly hamper their very slim chances of winning the division.

It is still unclear if Tracy will be able to return on Sunday, but given that he is already back practicing with the team, the odds are quickly in his favor. The game kicks off at 1 P.M. EST on Sunday.