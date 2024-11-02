Former Giants Pro Bowl DB thinks Daniel Jones is running out of time

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants continue to have a bad quarterback situation, as Daniel Jones has once again failed to replicate the success he endured in 2022 that led to a playoff appearance. New York has dropped three consecutive games and are 2-6 on the season, with their chances at snatching a playoff berth fading each week.

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones continues to struggle

Jones was benched in the fourth quarter of their Week 7 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, perhaps the biggest indicator that the Giants are running out of patience with him. His struggles continued into Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Jones was more animated than usual in expressing his frustrations.

Former Giants cornerback Logan Ryan appeared on CBS Sports HQ, where he said that he believes this is the last season Jones plays for New York. Ryan was Jones’ teammate for a brief two seasons from 2020-21.

“They’ve tried to give him as many chances as they can. They’ve tried to put the talent around him, they’ve tried to build an offensive line, and that just hasn’t worked, and they’ve even tried to get him a No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers, which has only helped a little bit,” said Ryan.

The Giants have tried to build a strong unit around Jones, but to no avail

In years past, there were other areas to blame as to why Jones was struggling so much. But those areas were addressed this offseason, beefing up the offensive line and drafting one of the top wide receivers in the class in Malik Nabers, who has already shown superstar potential in his rookie season.

Therefore, there are no excuses for the miscues this time around, and Ryan suggested that time is running out for him to prove himself. He added that given the state of despair the team is currently in, Jones should use this opportunity to show what he is capable of.

“I just want to see Daniel Jones let it loose,” Ryan said. “Being around him as a former teammate of mine, you love to be around the guy during the week. He is one of the hardest workers in the locker room and he takes the blame when things don’t go well, but now you want to see his best ball in the fourth quarter.”

Year six has been more of the same from Jones

Jones has had a roller coaster of a season. After a poor showing in Week 1, he improved his play from Weeks 2-5, including a stellar Week 5 performance in which he threw for 257 yards and ran for an additional 38 while throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions in an upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

However, since then he has regressed drastically, with zero passing touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games. The lack of consistency has been an issue that has followed Jones for his entire six-year career, and there have been no signs of significant improvement over time.

Overall on the year, he has thrown just six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games, including no passing touchdowns in four home games. The Giants also rank 22nd in yards per game with 195.1 and 31st in points per game with just 14.6.

As the Giants approach the halfway mark of the season, the objective the rest of the way will mostly be to evaluate their players and determine who is best to build around going forward and who isn’t. Unfortunately for Jones, only a substantial late-season turnaround could be the saving grace for his Giants tenure.