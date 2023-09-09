Ex-Giants tight end breaks down why Daniel Jones could take a big step forward in 2023

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations are set high for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this season after leading them on their most successful year since the days of Eli Manning, and one former teammate sees a lot of potential in Jones.

Former Giants TE sets high expectations for Daniel Jones

Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who spent one season with the Giants in 2021, was on FanDuel TV’s Up and Adams with Kay Adams and shared high praise for his former quarterback.

“I think you expect the guy who takes another step forward off of what he showed last year,” Rudolph said. “You look at [Daniel Jones] and the circumstances that he was placed in his first three years. That organization did everything possible to screw him up. You draft the kid sixth overall, many people believe he was over-drafted, but they saw a skillset.”

Rudolph compares Jones to a Giants legend

Rudolph also compared Jones to his predecessor, Eli Manning, who won two Super Bowls in a four-year span with the Giants. Rudolph highlighted Jones’ poised character, which is reminiscent of Manning’s, as something that will get him through some of the pressures that come with playing in New York.

“Whether it’s through a great season and a playoff win like last year or when the New York Giants have adversity like they will at some point this year, that adversity is not gonna bother him,” Rudolph said. “He’s going to show up to work every day and give you everything he has to go out and help his team win and that’s all he really cares about.”

Jones could have a massive 2023 season

Jones led the Giants to success last season as they finished above .500 for the first time since 2016 and secured a playoff victory for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2011. He improved significantly on the field, throwing the least amount of interceptions among starting quarterbacks last season with just five.

His electric and efficient performance led him to secure a four-year, $160 million extension to become the Giants’ franchise quarterback for the long haul. It will be interesting to see how Jones continues to expand his game after a really successful season.

